The Ottawa Senators lost in their opening game of the playoffs, but the sun did come up this morning and will continue to shine over the next two days.

Thursday's forecast calls for skies to clear in the morning as the high reaches 13 C with a UV index of five (moderate).

Tonight should be chilly with a low of 0 C, but the sky remains clear.

Good Friday should be pretty mint. The forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 15 C, so enjoy.

Saturday and Easter Sunday aren't so sunny, but it's still pretty warm.

Saturday is cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. The rain should continue overnight with a low of 12 C.

Sunday is cloudy with a 60 per cent of showers and a high of 19 C.

Sunday night drops all the way down to 0 C, though, and Easter Monday's high is only 3 C.

The temperature should rise again on Tuesday.