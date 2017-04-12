Expect another rainy April day as the Ottawa Senators get ready to launch their 2017 playoff run.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a southwest wind gusting from 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in the morning.

The high is a reasonable 9 C with a UV index of four (moderate).

That's important to keep in mind if you plan to attend the "Sens Mile" flag unveiling at city hall at 12:30 p.m., or if you plan to join the party before tonight's opening game of the NHL playoffs between the Senators and Boston Bruins.

Tonight should stay cloudy and rainy with a west wind gusting from 20 to 40 km/h as the low drops to 0 C.

Thursday is much better. The sky should clear in the morning as the sun comes out and we reach a high of 13 C. Friday is very similar with a sunny sky and a high of 14 C.

Saturday's second game of the NHL playoffs (3 p.m. start) also brings a cloudy and rainy day. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C.

Sunday is cloudy and rainy, too, with the high rising to 16 C.