Don't let Monday fool you. You'll want pants in the capital today, and a long-sleeve shirt.

Tuesday's forecast calls for rain ending in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud, then more rain likely in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm along with a northeast wind at 20 kilometres per hour in the morning.

The high is 12 C with a UV index of five (moderate). We reached 24.5 C on Monday, which was just shy of the record of 25.6 C reached in 1945.

Tonight should be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm as the low hits 5 C.

Spring blooms (Glebe). Some AM☔️& again L8 pm/eve. ⚡️possible. 5° now. High 10. ☁️/🌥. Wind NNE 15-25. #ottweather pic.twitter.com/lMbHlTb0lN — @BlacksWeather

If you're heading to the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday for game one of the playoff series between Ottawa and Boston, there could be rain and it will be cold when you leave the arena.

The forecast is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C before Wednesday night drops to a low of –1 C.

Thursday and Friday look like sunny days with highs of 14 C, but each night drops to the freezing mark so bundle up if you're out either of those evenings.

The weekend currently looks rainy, but warm, with highs of 16 C and 14 C respectively. That could also affect the outdoor festivities for game two of the playoffs on Saturday afternoon.