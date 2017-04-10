Welcome to spring in Ottawa, where snow fell three days ago and today we have a scorcher.

Monday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a southwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour late in the morning.

The high is 20 C (yes, you read that right) with a UV index of six (high).

The heat will turn to rain overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm, along with a southwest wind at 20 km/h. The low is 6 C.

Tuesday should be rainy with a risk of a thunderstorm through the day and a northeast wind at 20 km/h. The high is 15 C, though, so don't dress too warm.

Wednesday should be another gorgeous day with a mix of sun and cloud and a more seasonal high of 12 C (The normal high in Ottawa for this time of year is 10 C.).

Thursday also looks splendid with a sunny sky and a high of 13 C, while Friday and Saturday look sunny with highs of 15 C.