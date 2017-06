OK Ottawa, get ready for a return of summertime humidity this Canada Day weekend.

The high for Friday is 23 C but it will feel like the mid-30s Friday afternoon and on Canada Day, when temperatures reach 27 C.

It won't be until Sunday that humidity levels slowly start to fall.

In the meantime, a shower or thunderstorm is possible under mainly cloudy skies, typically in the afternoons on Friday and Saturday.

