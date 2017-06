Sunday is shaping up to be a day to do things inside.

The forecast calls for a few showers beginning early in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Temperatures will come in near 20 C in Ottawa, but there's a chilly high of only 15 C in Maniwaki, Que..​

The work week will start with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers, with a high 20.

null null