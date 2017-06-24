We haven't escaped the humid rain yet, Ottawa.

Last night's fog patches will clear out by mid-morning and some parts of the region will even see the sun today before a return to cloudy skies, passing showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

If you're heading to St-Jean-Baptiste Day celebrations on the Gatineau side, best to bring along an umbrella. Today's high temperature will hover at 24 C, with Humidex readings at 29. The UV index will be 5, or moderate. As evening approaches the temperatures will drop to low teens.

You may want to close your windows at night, as the risk of thunderstorms continues through to early Sunday.

Sunday's forecast calls for a continued chance of showers under mixed skies, with a few sunny breaks. Temperatures will come in near 20 C in Ottawa but a chilly high of only 15 C for our friends in Manawaki.​

