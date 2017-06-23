Expect quite a bit of rainfall going into this festive Quebec weekend.

Friday's wake up weather is wet with a risk of thunderstorms for most of the region, putting a damper on the start of the St-Jean-Baptiste Day weekend.

A wide swath of precipitation could leave 20 to 30 millimetres of rain in its wake before the sun peeks through on Saturday. The high temperature on Friday is 22 C.

The weather will swap between rain and shine throughout the weekend.

Next week promises cooler temperatures — think mid and low 20s.

