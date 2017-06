Welcome to summer 2017! Comfortable temperatures with low humidity is the call for Wednesday's weather, but things are still a bit unsettled.

The day starts with mostly cloudy skies after an overnight shower, with the wind — westerlies of between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour — increasing in the morning.

A stray shower or thundershower is also possible in the afternoon before clearing later in the afternoon.

The high temperature is expected to be 22 C.

