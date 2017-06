It will be a bit cooler and less humid Tuesday in Ottawa, but the weather will be unsettled at times — so you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

It was raining early in the morning, and a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon may slow down commutes.

Otherwise, we're looking at a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C, with blustery southwest winds at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

