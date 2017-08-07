The cooler weather continues in Ottawa for the civic holiday Monday, but temperatures should return to the mid-20s starting Tuesday.

Today's weather forecast from Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud again and a high of 21 C.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the early morning, with more showers possible in the afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of a thunderstorm. The low will drop to 13 C as the skies clear before morning.

The humidity will return Tuesday with an expected high of 25 C.