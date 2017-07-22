The death of a young man in the Rideau River in Ottawa on Tuesday was a grim reminder that drownings can happen quickly and with little warning.

The Lifesaving Society says drowning deaths have, in general, declined in recent years as more people become aware of the importance of water safety.

But there were still 130 water-related deaths in Ontario alone in 2014, according to the most recent data from the Chief Coroner of Ontario. And so far this year, there have been 59 in Ontario, up slightly from the same date last year.

Here are some water safety tips, compiled from the Lifesaving Society, Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Public Health.

Children and water

Always keep children within arm's reach when near any water.

Remind kids to stay away from ditches, creeks, rivers and lakes.

Ensure children are supervised — even those who can swim.

Make sure children and weaker swimmers wear life-jackets or personal flotation devices (PFD) in and around the water.

Supervise and swim with children only when free of alcohol, drugs and distractions.

Adults swimming

Know your abilities: the most common factor in swimming deaths — where the information is available — is that the victim was a weak or non-swimmer. Even older children or strong adult swimmers can find themselves in distress when swimming or wading in an area with a strong current or in a weeded area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police, who say weak swimmers should consider wearing a life jacket.

Don't consume alcohol before swimming. Alcohol was a factor in one third of all swimming deaths in 2014.

Swim with a buddy. In 28 per cent of swimming deaths, the victim was alone when the drowning occurred.

Swim where a lifeguard is present. From 2010 to 2014, only about one per cent of all drownings in Canada happened where a lifeguard was present, according to the Lifesaving Society.

In 82 per cent of boating drownings, the victim wasn't wearing a flotation device or life-jacket. (CBC)

Boating