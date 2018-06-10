Why we walk: Ottawa residents say why they turn out for good causes

This weekend in Ottawa was clear and bright, allowing people to get outside and take part in a wide assortment of fundraiser walks to support a number of causes.

The 2018 Walk for ALS raised almost $200,000 for research into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a debilitating disease that causes nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to die.

As that happens, sufferers lose the ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe.

Saturday's walkers were there for many reasons, though supporting a family member with the disease was one of the most common.

Jasmine Lafrenière and Evan Dewe

Lafrenière: "[We're walking] for my step-dad. He was diagnosed five or six years ago, so we've been doing it ever since then just to [show] support and find a cure."

Marian Van Riel (left)

"I'm walking in honour of my brother-in-law. He passed away a few years ago from ALS. It's a terrible disease and anything we can do to help find a cure, I'm all in for it."

Tiffany Stern and Adrian Guerra-Phalen

Stern: ​"Both of us are working in a lab at the University of Ottawa medical campus. We're researchers, so we're focusing on the ALS disease and any motor-neuron-related disorder like Parkinson's. We're going to participate today and then go back to work. And it'll just give us more motivation."

Guerra-Phalen: "It's just a really good way to give back ... We get lots of grants from the community for ALS research, so it's just great to come out and support the community."

Brendan Roy and David Shields

Roy: "We're walking for my wife's mother who passed away last year. She had ALS. We were doing the walk as long as she could. She was in a wheelchair the last time she did it. But this is the first year where she's not with us anymore, so we just continue to do it in her memory."

Shields: "It's important to come out and support the people we've lost and look toward the future, when there's going to be a cure for ALS, hopefully."

Lise Gagnon, Andrée Boyling and Joelle Gagnon

Boyling: "Our mom passed away of ALS in 2003."

Lise Gagnon: "It's a nice way to remember our mother and support other people who are going through what my mother went through ... We didn't know anything about it until my mother had it, so it was a real learning process. And that's when we heard about the walks, and that's when we started to do it."

In addition to Saturday's walk for ALS, there were also walks held in Ottawa this weekend to raise money for brain cancer research to support homeless veterans.

Many also turned out for the Ottawa Walk in the Park for scleroderma, a progressive disease in which collagen is over-produced in the body.

According to Scleroderma Canada, the abundance of collagen leads to the thickening and hardening of the skin and other organs.

Karen Nielsen, the president of the Scleroderma Society of Ontario and the founder of Ottawa Walk in the Park, was diagnosed 14 years ago.

She said she hopes the walk will raise around $20,000. Last year, it brought in about $15,000.

Karen Nielsen

"It's very important that we create more awareness, because together, we have more of a voice. Scleroderma is a very rare disease and therefore it doesn't get much funding or attention. ... Nobody's ever heard of the disease until they're diagnosed, so the more we teach people, the more they understand the struggles we have in trying to live with this disease."

"I was diagnosed 14 years ago [and] it's a full-time job to manage my health. Most people don't know that when they see you, that you spend two hours in the morning just trying to work on yourself so you're able to move and walk. So you learn not to take anything for granted."

Aline Laport, founder of the Ottawa Scleroderma Support Group

"I've had the illness for 38 years and it's been up and down, like everybody else. ... [The walk] makes me feel good because I feel that now we are at least getting into people knowing that we exist. And [I feel] that this illness really needs to have the sponsors to get the research going."

Michèle Le Moullec (right)

"My aunt has scleroderma, so we've been participating in this walk now for two years. She found out a few years ago that she had it. And it's not a disease that's commonly known, so we do it so that other people will start to know what the disease is as well."

Elissa Gustafson

"The president of the organization [Karen Nielsen] is actually a patient of mine, so I came out to support her and her family. ... It's always good to spread awareness about something that not everyone knows about."