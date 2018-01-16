Ottawa paramedics are praising a "Good Samaritan" who brought a woman in her 80s in from the freezing cold in south Ottawa Tuesday morning, potentially saving her from serious injuries.

In a news release, paramedics said a woman saw the elderly woman walking along Uplands Drive without winter clothing around 6:15 a.m.

'Without the intervention of this Good Samaritan, the patient might have suffered serious injuries.' - Ottawa paramedics

The Good Samaritan brought the woman home, gave her warm clothes and called 911.

Paramedics arrived with heating packs and took the elderly woman to hospital. She had suffered minor frostbite and hypothermia, but was in stable condition, paramedics said.

"Without the intervention of this Good Samaritan, the patient might have suffered serious injuries from the cold during the ... frostbite advisory," said paramedics in the release. The advisory has since ended.

"We would like to recognize the amazing actions of this citizen who did not hesitate to help a stranger in distress."

Neither Ottawa paramedics nor police could explain why the elderly woman was outside without proper winter clothing, or where she had come from before she was spotted.