Councillor wants Uber, Lyft decals on vehicles to stop imposters

An Ottawa city councillor wants the public to have a clear sign their Uber or Lyft driver is legitimate after a man allegedly posing as an Uber driver was charged with sexual assault.

At the city's community and protective services committee meeting Thursday, Coun. Riley Brockington introduced a motion to have city staff review the taxi bylaw and require personal transportation companies such as Uber and Lyft to display some type of decal on vehicles.

Earlier this month, Ottawa police charged a 37-year-old man with two counts of sexual assault after he allegedly posed as an Uber driver in the ByWard Market and assaulted women who got into his vehicle.

"People are circling within the market, who are not licensed drivers for either of those companies, and they are basically preying on people," Brockington said. "There are other examples out there that have been reported where people have been taken advantage of."

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington says Uber and Lyft vehicles should have decals to make it less likely there will be fake drivers. (CBC)

Implementation delay

Brockington's proposed solution would take time if passed, however. The city wouldn't start the bylaw review until 2019 and it could be well into the year before any change came into effect.

In the meantime, Brockington said he intends to write to both major companies operating in Ottawa — Uber and Lyft — and ask them to voluntarily start requiring decals.

"I do think there is an issue here and I want to see what their reaction will be," he said, adding that he hopes companies will be supportive. "If we don't get agreement there we will go through the bylaw route next year."

"Warmer weather is here, people are going to be enjoying the market more. We have tourists coming. I don't want people to be taken advantage of, I don't want people to be hurt."

One of the reasons Ottawa's original bylaw didn't require decals for ride-hailing vehicles was a concern that it could lead people to flag them down on the street. Currently, only taxis are allowed to be hailed on the street.

Brockington said he doesn't think it's a major issue, and that decals would make it easier to identify bad actors.