Ottawa police say a local tutor has been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated sexual assault, against a teen boy.

Police said the investigation began this summer and involved a 17-year-old complainant.

The accused, a 25-year-old Ottawa man, has been charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault.

Sexual exploitation.

Assault with a weapon.

Assault causing bodily harm.

Criminal harassment.

Police said he appeared in court on Dec. 23 to face the charges. Investigators believe there could be other potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).