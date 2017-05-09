Good morning commuters!

Today brings some new troubles, some of the same troubles and something good to tell you about in terms of roads affected by flooding and saturation.

First, the 174 has reopened this morning between Trim Road in Orléans and Cameron Street in Cumberland. It was closed overnight due to soil erosion.

There have been previous issues with soil erosion on the 174 near Blair Road.

In Gatineau, where public servants are asked to stay home to reduce congestion, the westbound lanes of Highway 50 have reopened to cross Draveurs Bridge into Hull, but just barely.

Crews had tried to shore it up for yesterday by adding a layer of gravel. This was successful on Fournier, but not on the 50. So, this morning they've added a layer of asphalt instead. This appears to be working, but no heavy trucks are allowed and it's just two lanes and a max of 50 kilometres per hour.

That's no express route.

Again this morning, police are blocking the west side of the Alonzo-Wright Bridge. That bridge has been made a one-way path westbound towards St-Joseph in an effort to ease congestion. This, like yesterday, is just for the morning peak period.

The Gatineau campus of the Université du Québec en Outaouais is closed again today, so too is all Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais schools and offices.

Have a great day!

