Good morning commuters.

What a terrible situation. In simplest terms, if you commute using the inter-provincial bridges, you shouldn't today.

Federal public servants are told not to go to work Monday if they normally travel to their office over an interprovincial bridge or if their office is in in Gatineau since those federal buildings are temporarily closed.

STO buses are free in an effort to reduce congestion.

If you must drive, plan your route. Make sure where you want to go is actually open, as well. All federal and provincial offices, city hall, service centres, schools, libraries and sports centres are closed due to flooding.

The westbound lanes of Highway 50 remains closed between Boulevard de La Gappe and Rue Montcalm. The eastbound lanes are closed between Montcalm and Highway 5.

Many streets and highways are closed due to flooding. (Florence Ngué-No/Radio-Canada)

The detour is in place using Boulevard Maisonneuve. Everything stops westbound at de la Gappe. Be aware of that.

Boulevard Fournier is in rough shape and it's down to one lane after Lady Aberdeen Bridge. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching gravel stretches. That has Greber very backed up. It's just one lane because crews are using the gravel to make the road higher.

There's only one lane open on Lady Aberdeen Bridge.

For the morning peak period, the two lanes of the Alonzo-Wright Bridge will be one way towards Saint-Joseph Boulevard. Police are directing traffic. This is your best way to go from Gatineau to Hull.

The status of streets closed or affected by floods can change rapidly depending on developments on the ground.

Police patrol officers are deployed to manage traffic. The STO has posted a special page on the update of its services to users.

Schools closed in Gatineau

The Western Quebec School Board has closed schools in greater Gatineau, including Aylmer, Hull, Chelsea and Onslow. All schools and buses are running in Ottawa.

St-Louis northbound is closed at Hwy. 50 due to flooding. The ramp is closed from the 50 eastbound to St-Louis due to flooding.

The University of Ottawa also wants employees living in an affected area or who usually travel to the campus using the inter-provincial bridges stay home to avoid unnecessary traffic.

In Ottawa, stay away from Constance Bay. There is widespread flooding. It's dangerous there.

The ferries are closed in both Cumberland-Masson, as well as in Quyon.

Petrie Island is under water so that part of Trim Road is closed. There are also riverfront road closures in Cumberland.

Much of the Britannia Beach parking lot is flooded and closed. In fact, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board has recorded its highest water levels ever at Britannia Beach and the Hull marina.

Stay safe out there.

Live blog

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.