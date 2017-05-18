Good morning commuters!

This should be the last really busy commute day of the week. I expect many folks will take Friday off to tailor themselves an extra-long long weekend.

When we all come back on Tuesday, expect construction season to really ramp up. There are many deadlines to meet before Canada Day (our 150th birthday).

Anderson Road is still closed from Renaud Road to Ridge Road for culvert repairs. There is a detour in place.

Yesterday afternoon's commute was one of the worst of the year. There was even a boat on the 417. I'm expecting today's to be dreadful as well, but more so in the afternoon.

Try to keep your ahead above water.

Have a great day!

Live blog

