It's going to be hot today. That's great news for us, but maybe not the best news for our tulips.

Speaking of those, the Queen Elizabeth Driveway has been quite slow in the afternoons southbound going around Dow's Lake as folks gather to get a glimpse of them.

There has been construction or repair work happening on both the Portage and Alexandra bridges, making the trip to Hull rather brutal in the afternoons, as well.

There's construction on Carling near Dick Bell Park again. Yesterday that seriously slowed the morning commute from Moodie to Pinecrest.

Construction season is really ramping up and yesterday I noticed electronic signs warning of major resurfacing of Robertson Road. That will be a treat, even though it really needs the work.

