Good morning commuters!

The nice weather is back, the water is going down and things are getting back to normal.

Except construction season, ticks and blackflies.

Oh, and the 1-3-1 trap (Editor's note: that's a hockey joke about the Ottawa Senators).

Otherwise, nothing is happening to your commute you shouldn't expect.

When it comes to that construction I helpfully mentioned, be aware it is rather unpleasant getting to Hull from Ottawa these days. The Alexandra Bridge is a war zone and yesterday crews installed steel plates on the Hull side of the Portage Bridge.

You'll need to go about 10 kilometres per hour or less to go over them, unless you're driving a rental (Editor's note: this is sarcasm).

Have a great day!

