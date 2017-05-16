Good morning commuters!
The nice weather is back, the water is going down and things are getting back to normal.
Except construction season, ticks and blackflies.
Oh, and the 1-3-1 trap (Editor's note: that's a hockey joke about the Ottawa Senators).
Otherwise, nothing is happening to your commute you shouldn't expect.
When it comes to that construction I helpfully mentioned, be aware it is rather unpleasant getting to Hull from Ottawa these days. The Alexandra Bridge is a war zone and yesterday crews installed steel plates on the Hull side of the Portage Bridge.
You'll need to go about 10 kilometres per hour or less to go over them, unless you're driving a rental (Editor's note: this is sarcasm).
Have a great day!
Live blog
If you have some traffic or commuter gripes to share, send them to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.