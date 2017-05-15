Good morning commuters!

The ramps to and from the westbound lanes of Highway 50 -- to or from Rue St-Louis -- have re-opened this morning. The eastbound ones are still closed.

St-Louis is open again between the 50 ramps and Avenue Gatineau.

The Masson-to-Cumberland ferry is running again, but limited to cars and trucks with six wheels or less.

The Alexandra Bridge should be ignored until the end of June due to this: lane reductions, no traffic signals and major construction.

Have a great day!

