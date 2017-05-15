Good morning commuters!
The ramps to and from the westbound lanes of Highway 50 -- to or from Rue St-Louis -- have re-opened this morning. The eastbound ones are still closed.
St-Louis is open again between the 50 ramps and Avenue Gatineau.
The Masson-to-Cumberland ferry is running again, but limited to cars and trucks with six wheels or less.
The Alexandra Bridge should be ignored until the end of June due to this: lane reductions, no traffic signals and major construction.
Have a great day!
