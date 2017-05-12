Good morning commuters!
Northbound Bank Street is down to one lane from Kilborn to Billings Bridge so crews can do some flood-related emergency repairs.
The Alonzo-Wright Bridge will be one way westbound for most of the morning peak period heading towards St-Joseph.
The province says the waters haven't receded enough to warrant working to make westbound Highway 50 a full three lanes again approaching Draveurs Bridge.
The Madawaska and Bonnechere rivers in the Ottawa Valley are still rising.
It's Friday, so here's hoping traffic volume is a little lighter than usual.
Have a great day!
Live blog
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.