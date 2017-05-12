Good morning commuters!

Northbound Bank Street is down to one lane from Kilborn to Billings Bridge so crews can do some flood-related emergency repairs.

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge will be one way westbound for most of the morning peak period heading towards St-Joseph.

The province says the waters haven't receded enough to warrant working to make westbound Highway 50 a full three lanes again approaching Draveurs Bridge.

The Madawaska and Bonnechere rivers in the Ottawa Valley are still rising.

It's Friday, so here's hoping traffic volume is a little lighter than usual.

Have a great day!

