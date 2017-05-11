Good morning commuters!

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge is back to being one-way westbound towards St-Joseph this morning, but just during the peak period to ease congestion.

Lanes are open both ways on Fournier and eastbound Highway 50 reopened on Wednesday afternoon between Montcalm and Draveurs Bridge.

Starting at 9 a.m., northbound Bank Street will be down to one lane from Kilborn to Billings Bridge until May 13 (Saturday).

There was a terrible collision on the westbound 401 early this morning involving seven vehicles. It happened just west of Joyceville Road near Kingston where the highway is still closed as OPP officers investigate.

Four people were killed in the crash and two more people were seriously hurt.

Parts of the Sir John A Macdonald multi-use pathway are still flooded between Parkdale and Island Park, as well as around Westboro Beach. Be on the lookout for displaced cyclists.

Have a great day!

