Good morning commuters!

Well, this morning will be busy. Public servants are heading back to the office today, but at least STO buses are still free.

There are still issues with many of the major routes in Gatineau.

The westbound 50 is just two of three lanes westbound approaching Draveurs Bridge. There's a maximum of 50 kilometres per hour there and no heavy trucks are allowed.

The eastbound 50 is closed from Montcalm to the Highway 50/5 interchange.

Fournier is still covered with shore-up gravel after Lady Aberdeen Bridge.

The Alonzo-Wright Bridge will be one way again heading from Gatineau to Hull, so approaching St-Joseph.

On the other side of the river, the 174 has reopened between Orléans and Cumberland where crews are working to fix the soil erosion issues.

At least it will be sunny. So, there's that.

Good luck.

