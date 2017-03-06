Good morning commuters!

My weeklong plague seems to be pretty much over.

There are school bus cancellations in Renfrew County today, ahead of freezing rain set for this afternoon.

Picket lines went up at Carleton University starting at 6 a.m., but were called down by 7:30 a.m. after a tentative deal was reached with contract instructors and teaching assistants. That shouldn't be an issue for commuters.

In Barrhaven, extensive culvert work is supposed to start today until March 19, forcing the closure of Greenbank Road between Jockvale and Half Moon Bay roads.

Blasting is also scheduled to start today near LeBreton Flats on Booth Street, which will be closed during blasts for about five minutes each time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Police will be controlling traffic during the booms.

I have quite a pile of your traffic and commuter gripes to share.

Cut off by a bus driver

Elizabeth has one aimed at OC Transpo.

"I was driving on the 417 eastbound on March 3, just before 6:10 p.m., when out of nowhere an OC Transpo articulated bus in the lane on my left was passing me. The bus turned on the right indicator and immediately behaved like it is coming into my lane. I could not believe it and was so stunned and shocked! Here I am in my mid-size car and this big bus wants to crush me!

"To give you an idea, my car was probably around the middle portion of the bus on its right side. I blew my horn at the bus and noticed the smoke coming from it as it braked. I had no choice but to brake really hard and slow down because this bus was going to crush me and my car. I again blew my horn at the bus when it was finally in front of me."

Get out of the way of emergency vehicles

Bryon believes many drivers need more training about how to react to emergency vehicles.

"Ottawa drivers seem totally clueless when emergency vehicles are approaching. They don't pull to the side, continue through intersections across the path of lit-up ambulances and fire trucks and get frozen in turn lanes. I suggest the city put out a series of PSAs to inform the public on what to do using local roads known for slowing down the emergency vehicles. If only drivers considered that their family or property was at risk, they would make the effort to make way for EMS."

Have a great day!

