Good morning commuters! Andrew in again today.

We're thankfully lacking the fresh snow and curtains of it blowing around that complicated Thursday morning commute.

A fatal single vehicle crash has closed Panmure Road in rural west Ottawa. It's shut down for the police investigation west of Dwyer Hill Road to Concession Road 12 South — that's south of the Highway 417 exit.

The stage has been getting set up for a while next to the Chateau Laurier and tonight, the Red Bull Crashed Ice skate-cross championships get underway.

It's a smaller event tonight with smaller road closures, but watch out for higher vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The only street being shut down is York Street from Sussex Drive to the ByWard Market Square, where a viewing party is planned. It's closed again on Saturday at 4 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Wellington Street from Elgin Street to Sussex Drive and Elgin Street north on Queen Street are open today — they don't close until Saturday at 3 p.m. and will be open again 6 a.m. Sunday.

OC Transpo detours start Saturday at 3 p.m. and you can find full details here.

The Alexandra Bridge closes 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday so crews can start taking the course apart and moving it away. Same thing happens next Saturday and Sunday on the bridge.

There will be pothole repairs happening on Highway 174 as you head toward Clarence-Rockland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Flag crews will be out starting and stopping traffic as needed for these alternating lane closures.

And Friel Street in Sandy Hill closes from Wilbrod Street to Laurier Avenue West — but today only — for construction, if you live in the block you'll be able to get in and out.

Share your gripes or kudos

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca. They don't have to be negative.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.