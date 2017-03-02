Good morning commuters! Andrew in again today.

Spring may be 18 days away but we're getting another blast of winter today.

There was a thin later of fresh sparkly snow in Hintonburg this morning as I got up, blowing around a bit but not really enough to cause visibility issues or build into drifts.

Checking the MTO's morning report, it looks like Highway 17 in Renfrew County is a little worse. It's listed as "snow covered/poor visibility."

The drop in temperatures is likely good timing for Red Bull Crashed Ice, which starts tomorrow next to the Chateau Laurier — road closures in the area start tomorrow as well.

When we spoke last night Highway 17 near Hawkesbury was closed because of a crash. The road reopened before midnght after a Gatineau woman was killed.

Three new road closures today:

  • Diamondview Road in the rural west end between Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Old Coach Road, shuttered until next Friday.
  • Lauder Drive in the Carlingwood area, from Bromley to Wembley, today only to replace a hydro pole.
  • Millford Avenue in Nepean between Cox and Pritchard, also a closure limited to today for hydro pole replacement.

