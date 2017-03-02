Good morning commuters! Andrew in again today.

Spring may be 18 days away but we're getting another blast of winter today.

There was a thin later of fresh sparkly snow in Hintonburg this morning as I got up, blowing around a bit but not really enough to cause visibility issues or build into drifts.

Checking the MTO's morning report, it looks like Highway 17 in Renfrew County is a little worse. It's listed as "snow covered/poor visibility."

The drop in temperatures is likely good timing for Red Bull Crashed Ice, which starts tomorrow next to the Chateau Laurier — road closures in the area start tomorrow as well.

When we spoke last night Highway 17 near Hawkesbury was closed because of a crash. The road reopened before midnght after a Gatineau woman was killed.

Three new road closures today:

Diamondview Road in the rural west end between Thomas A. Dolan Parkway and Old Coach Road, shuttered until next Friday.

Lauder Drive in the Carlingwood area, from Bromley to Wembley, today only to replace a hydro pole.

Millford Avenue in Nepean between Cox and Pritchard, also a closure limited to today for hydro pole replacement.

