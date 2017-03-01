Good morning commuters!

It's a new month and NHL trade deadline day, which is reason enough to stay home from work for some die-hards: I'm not accusing Doug Hempstead of that today without more proof.

You've probably seen or heard, if you're awake enough to have the radio on, but it's raining quite steadily outside and by taking a gander at the weather radar, doesn't look like it will let up during the morning commute.

The province puts up a road condition report for its highways every morning, most of them are listed as bare and wet, but some poor visibility and ice patches in Renfrew County.

Parklets could become permanent

There's a story on our news radar today that affects sidewalks and parking spots.

The city is looking at changes to its patio bylaws that could let them open at different parts of the year, locks in how much sidewalk they could take up and may make pop-up parks in parking lots permanent.

Those could take effect in as little as a month.

No new construction projects starting or significant ones ending today.

One from late last week to remind you about: the Ray Wilson Bridge on Ray Wilson Road out in the Metcalfe area is still closed, effectively cutting that road in half.

Different guy in the chair this morning but still the same ways to reach out: on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.

