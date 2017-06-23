Good morning commuters!

Week-long work begins today on the Chaudière Bridge. Yes, they're starting on a Friday.

There will be lane closures in both directions at times with traffic directed by flag persons.

The bridge will be open in both directions at all times and there will be no lane closures during peak times, and the sidewalks will remain open.

Selective lefts, please

This week I've been sharing discussion — heated, at times — about tailgating and perceived left-lane hogging. Today I'm sharing this thoughtful note from Jakob.

He writes…

There is more than one traffic issue being conflated here. It isn't about shaving seconds off of a commute or going as fast as possible.

I have lived and driven in many places and driving in Ottawa — on or off the highway — is a consistently aggravating experience.

Again, I am not condoning tailgating or speeding, but the some of the attitudes expressed are a symptom of that frustration. Unless it is very early in the morning, driving in Ottawa is rarely fluid, for what always seems like unnecessary reasons.

This morning on Riverside Drive (speed limit 60 km/h) I drove in the right lane behind a vehicle going 50 km/h, because it was better than driving in the left lane behind a minivan going 40 km/h.

Congestion was building up as a result. The slow driver wasn't about to turn.

Driving in a left lane like that is not OK, but it is a regular sight here.

I believe it is incorrect, at least in part, to say "the left lane is not a passing lane on city roads, even if they are double lanes."

The city's roads are regulated by the Ontario Highway Traffic Act, which in the Canadian legal tradition is written in awkward and antiquated language.

In the OHTA, "highway" is used to refer to all public streets and roadways, not just the controlled-access divided highways that "highway" refers to in normal speech.

Anyway, section 147 stipulates that vehicles should be generally driven in the right lane, unless you are passing or about to turn left. It isn't strictly "keep right except to pass," but more like "slower traffic keep right."

If cars are moving faster than you, you should be keeping right. Some cities like to post signs that say both of those phrases, just to keep things clear.

The Ontario Driver's Handbook, basically our guideline of "best practices," also says to keep right:

This means (attention tailgaters) it is perfectly acceptable to drive 90 km/h in the left lane of the 417 if one is passing someone doing 80 km/h, but that one should also move to the right once the pass is complete (and it is safe to do so).

There is also a little-known OHTA section 132: yes, there is such a thing as driving too slow.

Taken together, that does mean that one absolutely should not be travelling* 40 km/h in the left lane down Hunt Club Road, Woodroffe Avenue, Baseline Road, Innes Drive, Riverside Drive, Carling Avenue or any other multi-lane city artery (presuming traffic ahead is clear and there is no adverse weather), when other vehicles are moving faster.

*(By travelling I mean continuing straight for a long distance, not turning left at an upcoming intersection.)

On Tuesday I watched (from the sidewalk) a tractor being driven down the left lane of westbound West Hunt Club Road. While it had a slow-moving vehicle placard, it was towing a piece of farm equipment and had no tail lights.

It did not turn left at the next intersection, or the next. It was travelling in the left-hand lane doing 20 km/h on a road with a speed limit of 80 km/h.

The traffic behind it was an absolute gongshow. Thankfully it was the middle of the day, not rush hour. Still, not OK.

If we could collectively use our roads in an orderly and efficient fashion, they would be safer. Less nonsense to react to means less mistakes are made, and fewer people resort to angry-tailgating like Nelson (again, also not OK).

Efficient road use should also mean faster trips, but even if my trip takes the same amount of time and I don't get irritated everyday, I would feel better. Because commuting is daily, this is a real quality-of-life point too.

So don't tailgate. But also keep right. It's not one or the other, it's both.

There is more to it than this, but this would be a good start.

Have a great day, folks. A great weekend too.

Live blog

If there's part of your commute that gets on your nerve, or something you'd like to get off your chest — tell me about it via​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.