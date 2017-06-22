Good morning commuters!

Jazzfest begins tonight, so that comes with road closures on Queen Elizabeth Driveway around Laurier until July 2.

There will be major guardrail repairs along the 174 east of Trim Road today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect to stop as there will be lane reductions in both directions, flag persons and alternating traffic.

Yesterday I included an email from Nelson who responded to criticism of tailgaters, which said it's nobody's business how fast he drives and they should stop trying to police the roads.

Many folks correctly wrote in response saying the left lane is not a passing lane on city roads, even if they are double lanes.

The more I think about it, the more I feel everyone just needs to chill. Leave earlier, take varied routes and this whole business of making good time goes away.

Anyway, here are some responses to Nelson's email about tailgaters.

Drew: "Another example of the extremely ignorant and self-centred drivers in Ottawa and surrounding area … although I do partially agree with him regarding one point.

"It is no one's responsibility to try and control speed on the Ottawa roads except for the police … which I wish they would more frequently … that is for another time."

Marc: "Tailgating is dangerous/careless driving period. Anyone tailgating is putting their car, the car in front, cars behind, cars in other lanes and all their occupants in danger."

Phil: "I just read the mail from the person telling people not to police the roads. The tailgater! How dangerous is that attitude? Because that person is in a hurry, he or she can tailgate? That is one of the reasons insurance rates are high in this province. That is one reason we need more police enforcement on the roads; I hope that person never gets behind me!"

Nicholas: "Tailgating (following too close) is illegal under the Ontario Traffic act, leading to penalties of fines, loss of four demerit points and licence suspension. There are no conditions that justify tailgating. In particular, you are not justified to tailgate just because a driver ahead of you is driving too slowly, in your opinion. Tailgating is dangerous. It increases the risk of accidents to all drivers on the road."

Finally, Brent is blunter: "If someone doesn't want to drive below the limit on Hunt Club, that's their choice. He can tailgate all he wants. I will refuse to move all the more. I will relish seeing the steam bellowing from his ears."

