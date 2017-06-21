Good morning commuters!

It's the longest day of the year, and I expect traffic to be lighter from today onward due to the approaching St-Jean Baptiste Day in Quebec, the end of the school year and Canada Day. It's vacation season.

No new construction to warn you about, but holy smokes, I have a lot of hard-edged emails about your commute to share. Recently, the focus seems to have shifted to tailgaters. Some people believe it's simply dangerous and needless and feel speeding saves no time.

Others, however, wish folks would stop fretting and keep their eyes on the road and just keep going.

Put Nelson firmly in that category.

"Tailgating is a response to another more insidious behaviour on our roads: People who feel entitled to camp themselves out in the left lane at exactly the speed limit (or on Hunt Club: 20 km/h below the limit), without trying to pass anyone on their right.

"This is absolutely the primary reason you're being tailgated. People who feel it's their duty to police the speed on the roadway by blocking traffic in all available lanes, are the reason someone is behind you tailgating, flashing their lights and trying to get you out of the way!

"Why is it any of your business where I'm going and how fast I'm trying to get there? Why is it any of your business if I want to try and save 12 seconds or 12 minutes, driving quickly and using the roadway properly? That's why we have cops. You are not the police."

Have a great day!

Live blog

If there's part of your commute that gets on your nerve, or something you'd like to get off your chest — tell me about it via​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.