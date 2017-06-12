Good morning commuters!

It's going to be brutally hot again today (heat warning in effect), but no new significant construction to warn you about.

In fact, Queen Street is scheduled to reopen between Kent and Lyon before the end of the week.

Highway 50, which was closed in both directions between the ramp for Highway 5 and de la Gappe, reopened at 5:30 a.m.

Many high school students are doing exams now, so expect traffic to get lighter and lighter as the month goes forward.

Octogenarian Bob wrote to me again, this time about tailgating.

"Almost everyone is up my butt as I listen to news of the OPP pleading with drivers to slow down due to the recently-increased carnage on Ontario roads. ... The guy in the pickup a vehicle length behind has no clue that he is driving aggressively and threatening my life.

"They have seniors attend sessions on driving semi-annually, but do nothing to make their wretched lives any safer on the roads by improving conditions beyond their control."

Have a great day!

Live blog

If there's part of your commute that gets on your nerve, or something you'd like to get off your chest — tell me about it via​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.