Good morning commuters!
It's going to be brutally hot again today (heat warning in effect), but no new significant construction to warn you about.
In fact, Queen Street is scheduled to reopen between Kent and Lyon before the end of the week.
Highway 50, which was closed in both directions between the ramp for Highway 5 and de la Gappe, reopened at 5:30 a.m.
Many high school students are doing exams now, so expect traffic to get lighter and lighter as the month goes forward.
Octogenarian Bob wrote to me again, this time about tailgating.
"Almost everyone is up my butt as I listen to news of the OPP pleading with drivers to slow down due to the recently-increased carnage on Ontario roads. ... The guy in the pickup a vehicle length behind has no clue that he is driving aggressively and threatening my life.
"They have seniors attend sessions on driving semi-annually, but do nothing to make their wretched lives any safer on the roads by improving conditions beyond their control."
Have a great day!
Live blog
If there's part of your commute that gets on your nerve, or something you'd like to get off your chest — tell me about it via doug.hempstead@cbc.ca
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.