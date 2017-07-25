Good morning, commuters!
Not as wet this morning as it was all day yesterday, for which, as a result, we have areas of flooding.
Paden Road is closed from Malakoff to Harnett. Roger Stevens Drive is closed from Malakoff to Dwyer Hill, and Donnelly is closed from Malakoff to Harnett.
Those are all in the southwest part of the city.
No new construction happening today and, with the break from rain, I expect traffic to be reasonably light today. The two-week construction holiday began this week in Quebec.
Have a great day!
