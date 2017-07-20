Good morning, commuters!

Overcast and a little foggy in places out there this morning, but no new construction to bother you.

Crews are still working to resurface Prince of Wales near Fallowfield, so expect slow-downs to continue heading to and from Barrhaven.

Has anybody else noticed the price of gas seems to be erratic this summer? I've noticed it go from 99 cents to $1.07 and back in the same day — and not just approaching the weekends, either. It really fluctuates. Bizarre.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a traffic or commuter gripe about driving, cycling or being a pedestrian commuter — anything from problem intersections, to parking, to inefficient routes — send it to​ doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.