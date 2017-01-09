Good morning commuters!

This is the last week of lane closures on the Chaudière Bridge, but pedestrians and cyclists aren't affected by these.

New this week: Fifth Avenue is closed westbound between Adelaide and O'Connor streets.

This morning, it's darn cold, with the temperature at –21 C and this is the first time in three weeks you'll have to contend with school buses and student pedestrians.

Be prepared for a busier and slower commute. The holidays are officially over.

Next stop, Family Day. Hang in there!

