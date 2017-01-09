Good morning commuters!
You should check out my Twitter account. I received and tweeted two original traffic cartoons by Andrew King this morning.
This is the last week of lane closures on the Chaudière Bridge, but pedestrians and cyclists aren't affected by these.
New this week: Fifth Avenue is closed westbound between Adelaide and O'Connor streets.
This morning, it's darn cold, with the temperature at –21 C and this is the first time in three weeks you'll have to contend with school buses and student pedestrians.
Be prepared for a busier and slower commute. The holidays are officially over.
Next stop, Family Day. Hang in there!
Have a good day.
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
