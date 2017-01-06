Good morning commuters!

You won't like the cold, unless you're waiting for the Rideau Canal to freeze.

The Chaudière Bridge is still closed headed towards Hull until Jan. 16. Pedestrians and cyclists can still use it, though.

It will probably be a lighter day in terms of volume. It will be different next week as the kids finally head back to school.

Not a moment too soon.

Have a great day!

