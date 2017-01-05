Good morning commuters!
Well, if you had a slushy driveway yesterday evening – it's now solid.
Hopefully you didn't have a slushy berm at the bottom of your driveway left by a passing plow. If you did, it's now a rock-like frozen barricade.
Sidewalks are going to be treacherous and there will be black ice, lane reductions from snow and ice encroachments, plus poor visibility from salty spray.
The only good thing is at least there still aren't any school buses to contend with.
Have a good day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.