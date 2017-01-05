Good morning commuters!

Well, if you had a slushy driveway yesterday evening – it's now solid.

Hopefully you didn't have a slushy berm at the bottom of your driveway left by a passing plow. If you did, it's now a rock-like frozen barricade.

Sidewalks are going to be treacherous and there will be black ice, lane reductions from snow and ice encroachments, plus poor visibility from salty spray.

The only good thing is at least there still aren't any school buses to contend with.

Have a good day!

