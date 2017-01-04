Good morning commuters!

You don't look well. You should stay home today ... at least until noon. By then, the roads should be back to normal.

A very pretty, but nasty mess awaits you on the roads and sidewalks today. There's heavy snow, laden trees, power outages, black ice, slushy ruts and freezing rain.

Probably lions, tigers and bears, too.

By 5:45 a.m. I had already received numerous phone calls about spin-outs and vehicles in ditches.

Good luck out there.

Have a great day!

