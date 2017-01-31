Good morning commuters!

Yesterday was a false start. Today is the real Monday. Darn cold and the school buses are back. Yesterday was a PA day for many kids.

No new construction to worry you today.

I've got quite a pile of traffic gripes, observations and complaints to share. Let's dive right in to those, shall we?

Cyclists who don't obey the law

Pierre takes aim at cyclists. Well, at least those "cyclists who see traffic laws as take-it-or-leave-it suggestions, traffic signs as colourful decorations in the landscape.

Those wearing dark clothing at night;

The ones who don't have lights (not just reflectors) on their steeds, not only at night but at all times.

How complicated is it to see the rules of the road and that being seen are key factors to their survival?"

I'm sure they will explain.

Passing lane, not fast lane

Meanwhile, Sue has frustrations on the highway.

"There is no such thing as a 'fast lane.' There is a lane to the right that everyone should be in unless they are passing another car. Everyone can manage to do it when they have two lanes (except for Hunt Club!) but on the Queensway it's like they have their own choice, the more lanes that open up, the more choice they have. It is pretty simple, if the lane to the right is clear or you are not actively passing a vehicle, you need to move over. If you are being passed on the right, you are in the wrong lane. And for God's sake, if someone is flashing lights at you, there's a reason – move over, turn your lights on or figure out why."

I always say: if you're getting passed on the right, you're in the wrong lane.

Signal ahead, and meanies

David tackles a popular topic: signalling.

"People who think it's OK to put their turn signal on three feet before they have to make the turn.

Maybe this peeve has been covered already, but those guys already on the Queensway who close the gap between them and the guy in front, just so you can't merge in, especially bad at the westbound Carling entrance. They are damned dangerous."

More police watching traffic, speeders

Finally, Peter wants to see more police presence.

"Where are the police? Here is what I find. Never on the Parkways unless there is a closure for a race. Closures are generally unannounced, and certainly no thought given to the redirection of traffic. Example would be sending all traffic up Fifth Avenue ... forcing you over to Fourth Avenue, which has no lights at Bank Street. How stupid is that?

No cops on the Queensway, where you will put your life in danger if you obey the law. The slowest safe speed on the Queensway is about 110. Slower and you are a speed bump. Outside lane is 130 and just pass a car or two and move back in other lane because if you intend to stay in that lane then 140 is really necessary. No worry about cops, they are too frightened to even be there. They put messages on signs warning you to buckle up. The duty sergeant will be given a medal for performance after a few die.

Want to find speeders in the city? Walk down O'Connor street during the day, you will find them on Metcalfe as well. The only thing you will not find is a cop issuing a ticket.

You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than being stopped by a cop in Ottawa."

No storms in the forecast today.

Direct your vents to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.