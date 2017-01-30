Good morning commuters.

Both English school boards have PA or PD days today, so there will be dramatically fewer buses on the roads.

A major protest/rally is planned at the American embassy from noon to 2 p.m. Expect major traffic tie-ups around Sussex, St. Patrick and Mackenzie.

Roadwork continues on the Chaudière Bridge this week, but the Hull-bound lanes re-open and the Ottawa-bound lanes shut to accommodate the work. You'll still be able to get through, but expect to share lanes with opposing traffic.

Brian's 5 pet peeves

I'm still getting heaps of your e-mail traffic and commuter gripes and observations. Brian sent six dandies. Here are five of them. I love the last one.

"The worst offence in my mind is when someone is in the left-hand turn lane with the intent to turn left. Just before negotiating the turn (to the left) they decide to turn right into the lane beside them followed by the left turn. I can't begin to describe the number of times I have almost been hit due to this. Stay in your lane! Another one that I hate is when someone jams on their brakes and then turns onto a road or into a parking lot. And half way around the corner they turn on the turn signal. I should never see brakes before the signal. Signal first, then brakes. People that don't use turn signals at all. We didn't brief your intentions before getting into a vehicle so nobody knows what you are doing. People that use their turn signal way, way too early. If I'm leaving a gas station and see you coming with your turn signal on, I'm going to pull out in front of you because you are telling me you intend on turning at the next available approach or intersection (into the gas station). Trailers have no business in a drive thru. Don't be so lazy."

