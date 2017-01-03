Good morning commuters!

Happy throw-out-the-scary-dry-Christmas-tree day.

It's a bit of a weird week. Most of us are back to work today, but our kids are not. I'm not expecting heaps of traffic congestion, but the freezing rain started around 5 a.m.

Get your windshield good and warm before you hit the road, if you're driving.

If you're a cyclist or pedestrian commuter, be careful. Misty rain at –2 C is not an easy thing sometimes.

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.