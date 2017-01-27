Good morning commuters!

It's Friday and as Barry Manilow likes to say, it looks like we made it.

There's nothing new doing today, apart from the nasty morning wind. I'm not talking about beer farts, either. It's windy ... and colder than it has been for a while.

Construction continues on the Chaudière Bridge, heading to Hull.

I'm still getting heaps of your traffic gripes and vents. In fact, listener Fred's long list that was published here yesterday really resonated with folks.

Turn your lights on

Terry wrote to me and says he "completely agrees" with Fred. He also added a few of his own.

"Drivers who don't turn on their lights at night ... so they only have their front day-time running lights on, but no rear lights. But I also criticize the car manufacturers on that one. In our safety-conscious world, vehicle lights should come on automatically when it gets dark, and not require you to remember and to manually turn them on. Currently, with some manufacturers, that lights-auto-on feature is only an option on higher trim-level models! Ridiculous! Alternatively, manufacturers could simply also turn on the rear lights as part of the daytime-running-lights system."

Personally, Terry, I'd like to see government force manufacturers to make vehicles with full lights on at all times. Maybe with a special "I'm at the drive-in right now" switch to turn them off. But it only works when the vehicle is stopped.

Markus gives 11 gripes

Markus thinks he and Fred are "cut from the same cloth." He agreed with his eight gripes and added a few of his own.

"Taxis who park directly on the crosswalk waiting for their turn to move up in the queue.

Delivery trucks and vans parking in the bus lane during rush hour. They should be ticketed and towed immediately.

Impatient drivers who missed the left turn advanced green and speed up to make the turn regardless putting pedestrians in harm's way.

Unsecured loads, aka lazy winter driver with snow coming off the roof of the vehicle in front of you, creating a visibility nightmare.

People driving with their windshield only partially defrosted.

Tailgaters on your bumper when you're in the fast lane already going 20 over the speed limit.

People who don't know it's legal to turn left on a red when it's a one-way to a one-way.

Quebec cars with studded tires not being ticketed for ripping up Ottawa's streets.

People who signal to change lanes but don't check to see if it is safe to do so.

Drivers in the National Capital Region who don't invest in snow tires.

Old men wearing hats driving under the speed limit in the fast lane with their turn signal on."

I bet Markus feels better now. However, they're winter tires, not just snow tires.

You'll feel better too, if you send me your complaints and observations to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great weekend!

