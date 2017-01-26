Good morning commuters!

An ever-so-small bit of sticky snow fell overnight, which has left the roads rather wet. If you park outside, your vehicle will be clear for a change ... briefly.

I finally drove across Chaudière Bridge to get a look at the construction there. Yeah, so I would avoid that bridge during the afternoon rush if you're headed to Hull. It's fine after 6 p.m.

You're still sending in your traffic gripes and miseries (thank you!).

Fred's 8 traffic gripes

Today, I'll let Fred air his grievances. Holy moly, he has a few ... maybe you have something in common with Fred. These are his words.

A big pet peeve of mine is turning right on a red light without stopping first! Red means stop. Unfortunately I think it is endemic now. Another one is not cleaning the snow off your back window. I guess you aren't using your rearview mirror? Kind of important I'd say. Yet another is driving with their heads looking down rather than up at traffic lights. Even though you are stopped you are still driving! Should keep your head up at least. Using your smart phone as a GPS — the few I've seen don't look like they are showing maps. People with leaking gas tanks — can you not get it fixed? It's a danger, not only for fire but for everyone's health. People in the far left lane of the 417 driving within inches of each other. Who came up with that rule or whatever? Keep your distance from each other and there will be fewer multi-car accidents. No left turn between 3:30 and 5:30. Watches must be off. Stopping in a no-stopping zone with flashers on. Flashers must make it OK then. Cyclists who don't think any of the laws apply to them.

I thought cyclists would escape unscathed, but there it is ... right at the end.

Have a great day!

