Buy your windshield washer fluid at the grocery store, not the gas station. And, buy lots of it. Today you will go through it faster than hangover Gatorade.

The routes are clear and wet, but very salty.

No new construction today, but expect a return to normal traffic levels now that all the school buses are back on the road.

Don't cut me off

Marianne is sick of getting cut off.

"I have seen as many as four, yes FOUR, drivers go through a red light as they turn left onto Colonnade from Prince of Wales. It is extremely dangerous, not to mention maddening as you know what. Ah, sorry folks, that is NOT your light anymore.

"Another trend that I've noticed and it happened to me just this morning on Colonnade, are drivers pulling out in front of me from businesses or side streets with not nearly enough time to do so safely ... or without me having to hit the brakes and lay on the horn.

"This morning, I had a guy in an extended cab pickup truck pull across my lane into a business on the same side of the street as I was driving. The added bonus, he was towing a trailer ... seriously. I had to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting him.

"A nice little bonus in the freezing rain that was falling at the time. A hint folks, if you can't count up to at least at least seven Mississippis in car lengths before you make the turn or pull out ... don't do it!!!

I live downtown and work on Colonnade, so I see a lot of dangerous, careless and downright ignorant driving practices. My partner will attest to the number of times I have walked in the door with another 'stupid driver' story."

Funny she should mention this ... just yesterday I got an email announcing the TV show Canada's Worst Driver is coming to Ottawa. I imagine they may stay a while.

