It will be a simple one this morning. No buses and no snow. Fancy that.

(Editor's note: School buses are running on the Quebec side and in Pembroke.)

By this afternoon, however, there could be 10-15 centimetres of the white stuff, thus the cancellations.

By mid-January, we're all ready to do battle with a little snow on the roads, trails and sidewalks. Bring it.

I'm still getting heaps of your e-mail commuter gripes and vents. Here are a few new ones.

Intersection madness

Tanya describes herself as a "frequent visitor" to our fair city. She's made a couple of observations.

"One ... I never see police around preventing problems. No speed limit enforcement on Prince of Wales where limits vary as you make your way into the city.

Two ... I estimate that in at least a third of intersections, someone invariably drives through on a light that has turned fully red and my delayed green is already on. We need red light cameras and speed cameras. If the police are busy with criminals then policing has to be done somehow. And no excuses from the car owner who may claim he wasn't driving the car. It's your car and you are responsible for it unless it can be proven that it was being driven by a thief.

Thanks for the soapbox."

You're welcome. There are red-light cameras, so perhaps these folks you see breaking the law are being silently punished at a later date.

Don't over-anticipate

Andre also has a traffic signal-related beef. Particularly with drivers who he feels over-anticipate them changing.

"The latest trend in Ottawa is for people to anticipate traffic lights changing by watching the pedestrian signal countdown. Many people now hit the brakes unexpectedly before the lights change - in effect stopping while the light is still green, which is very dangerous. This is going to result in more rear-enders.

A few intersections have a random delay after the countdown gets to zero before the lights change. This works well. I suggested to the mayor that they make them all like this, and his response was that they won't be changing anything."

I also have a suggestion. Don't "hit the brakes." Instead, slow down. Simple.

