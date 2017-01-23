Good morning, Monday commuters!

Winter returns today. It was misty freezing rain when I drove in at 5 a.m., but there's a special weather statement and we're going to get some snow tonight.

There are no new construction projects but there will be stop-start lane reductions on the 174 again today for pothole repairs in Cumberland.

I'm still getting a flood of your commuter traffic complaints, observations, vents, gripes and beefs.

Hop on, hop off the 417

Here's one from Janine, who said it made her feel better to share.

"[The] 417 Eastbound between Pinecrest and Woodroffe. Cars exit at Woodroffe (creating a very long line on exit ramp heading north) only to get back on the on-ramp to merge back into traffic on the 417 same direction? Off the 417 and right back on. Really? How many car lengths do you think they are ahead? A real drag for those of us who are actually exiting that ramp to head north on Woodroffe."

Getting from 417 to Wellington

Sarah has difficulty getting to the northwest end from the highway.

"Getting to Wellington/Richmond roads from the 417 anywhere from Pinecrest to Bronson Avenue. There are no designated routes and the available streets are too small for the volume of traffic. This includes the traffic jams all along Parkdale and at Churchill and Richmond everyday at rush hour.

Increased development and destination shopping in Hintonburg, Wellington West and Westboro make the "quiet" residential streets between the 417 and Wellington/Richmond roads magnets for cut-through traffic as cars navigate quicker ways north to Wellington/Richmond and south to the 417.

I believe this traffic issue prevented the new Civic from moving to Tunney's Pasture."

Cut off on Fallowfield

Stephanie's hell happens in Barrhaven in the form of people who cut her off.

"When I am driving down Fallowfield (just an example) going 80 km/h, because that is the speed limit, don't turn right from a dead stop right in front of me. This causes me to hit the brakes really hard and it also risks a bad accident. I hope I explained this properly!

I also can't stand people who double-foot it."

