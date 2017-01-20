Good morning, commuters!

It's a wet one out there this morning so make sure you leave a little extra stopping distance and get more than just your running lights on.

Also, try not to splash any pedestrians.

I'm still getting heaps of your traffic gripes, pet peeves, concerns, frustrations and vents.

174 lane-hoppers

Joe figures he has one conceerning the 174/417 split that can be easily remedied.

"Preferably, close the eastbound on-ramps at Blair and Montreal roads. If you're already in the east end, take another route to go further east.

"Secondly, if closing the eastbound on-ramps at Blair and Montreal roads isn't feasible, then paint double lines between the left and right lanes of the 174 leading up to the off-ramps through to just beyond where the merge of the on-ramp terminates. A dashed line on the left with a solid line on the right. The dashed line would allow vehicles in the left lane to move to the right to exit. The solid line should prevent vehicles from moving to the left lane until feasible," he writes.

"This would drastically cut down on the lane hoppers at or near the on- and off-ramps, while permitting traffic in the left to flow through hopefully less impeded, thus improving overall flow through this silly congested area."

Plan ahead

Kyle has a few words for drivers who wait until they are on the road before they figure out the route they are taking.

"Plan your route before you hit the road, before you get hit on the road for pulling last-minute lane changes and turns.

"Also, if you miss your turn, continue on and turn around safely. Don't just slam on your brakes to makes sudden moves."

Yup, I've seen this, too, especially at the Kent exit on the eastbound 417. Drivers suddenly find themselves exiting and don't want to be heading downtown.

Don't be a nougat

Speaking of the 417, Tiffany is puzzled and frustrated by dawdlers in the middle of the highway.

"We moved here a few months ago ... and have never seen this anywhere we've lived! What's with people going under the speed limit in the MIDDLE lane of the 417?"

I call it the nougat inclination. It's the soft, gooey middle of the highway.

Don't be the nougat. I'll have more of these next week.

