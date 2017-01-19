Good morning, commuters!

The conditions aren't great: there's a sort of freezing mist happening and the stage is set for black ice.

Take note that Main Street between Hawthorne and Lees avenues is down to one lane in each direction for work that will last until early next week.

I'm still getting loads of your traffic pet peeves, concerns and gripes. Zach has been carrying around a basket of them and here they are:

Synchronization of street lights to improve flow during rush hours.

Lack of advanced green or advanced pedestrian lights to improve jams at smaller intersections.

Too many cars on the right lane of the 417, which makes it difficult for merging on/off.

Tapping the brakes. Stop it, please.

Widen Carling or Hunt Club: make either a highway. Maybe even Riverside Drive. It's going to have to happen eventually. The city isn't going to stop growing.

I hope you feel better by getting these off your chest, Zach.

Have a great day!

