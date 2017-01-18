Good afternoon commuters!

It snowed something like coarse salt last night. It's not coarse salt, of course. Quite the opposite. Still, looks like the bottom of a bowl of pretzels.

By the time the plows and salt trucks finish their sweeps of the main roads, conditions should be pretty decent.

I'm still getting loads of your peeves and gripes.

Speeding, tailgating persist

PM wrote to me (not the actual PM, I'm guessing those are initials). PM says some of the classic commuter tribulations persist.

"My pet peeve, actually quite annoying and dangerous, is the amount of speeding and tailgating going on. It's pretty much a certain someone will drive too close to you on a side street or on the 417. Where is the enforcement of traffic rules and safety? A lot of people drive too fast for the road conditions. Let's not forget talking on the cell phone or texting while driving. That is still quite common."

So, he or she calls for greater enforcement.

Local road bottlenecks

Lisa, meanwhile, is a public servant who commutes in from the west end. Many people will share the same pain as her.

"My biggest frustration is the bottleneck at Carling, which backs up to the 416 (when heading eastbound) and the bottleneck at Woodroffe, which backs up to Bronson (when heading westbound). One cannot cross the city in less than an hour.

As a public servant, it is quite frustrating that the federal government is not strategically working with the city, in the real property capacity, to alleviate the traffic woes. Further branching out of government offices to east-south-west-north ends of the city could reduce the amount of cars on the major arteries. If they are, we as residents are not hearing about it."

One could argue the roads are not a federal responsibility. But, that said, there is an approved project to widen the 417 from Carling to Maitland that is supposed to start in the spring. That seems like good news but it will take five years to complete.

Have a great day!

